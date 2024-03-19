Gujarat appoints Rakesh as new Home Secretary

PTI

Ahmedabad, March 18

AK Rakesh was on Monday appointed as additional chief secretary of the home department in Gujarat following an order of the Election Commission of India.

Earlier in the day, seeking to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections, the EC ordered the removal of the home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

#Ahmedabad #Gujarat #Lok Sabha