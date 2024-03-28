Palanpur, March 28
A sessions court in Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Thursday sentenced former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in a 1996 case involving planting of drugs to frame a lawyer.
Bhatt, who is already behind bars in a custodial death case, was held guilty of falsely implicating a Rajasthan-based lawyer by claiming, in 1996, that police had seized drugs from a hotel room in Palanpur where the lawyer was staying.
Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, was serving as the superintendent of police of Banaskantha district at the time.
Additional District and Sessions Judge J N Thakkar convicted Bhatt on Wednesday under relevant Sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment was announced on Thursday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...
Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi
Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...
Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case
Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, is already beh...