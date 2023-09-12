 Gujarat, Maharashtra schools finalists of World's Best School Prizes 2023 : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Gujarat, Maharashtra schools finalists of World's Best School Prizes 2023

Gujarat, Maharashtra schools finalists of World's Best School Prizes 2023

Winners to be chosen in November by an expert Judging Academy, based on rigorous criteria

Gujarat, Maharashtra schools finalists of World's Best School Prizes 2023

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

London, September 12

An independent international school in Gujarat and a charity school in Maharashtra are among worldwide institutions unveiled in London on Tuesday as finalists of the annual World's Best School Prizes 2023.

The five World's Best School Prizes – for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives – celebrate schools for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society's progress, especially in the wake of Covid.

The Riverside School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been recognised for its ground-breaking, student-centric approach to education to make the cut for the final three in the "Innovation" category.

Snehalaya English Medium School in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, is credited with transforming the lives of children living with HIV/AIDS to make the final three in the "Overcoming Adversity" category.

“You, and your fellow finalists, have inspired me with the leadership, vision and culture you have fostered and for the exceptional teaching and learning environment you have built,” said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World's Best School Prizes.

“As the world seeks to tackle a deepening education crisis, these outstanding Indian schools light the path to a better future. It's time for governments everywhere to listen to your voices and learn from your expertise,” he said.

The winners of the five prizes across all categories will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy, based on rigorous criteria and unveiled in November. A prize of USD 250,000 will be equally shared among the winners, with each receiving an award of USD 50,000.

In addition, digital media platform T4 Education has launched a new “Community Choice Award” this year open to the 15 schools that make up the Top 3 finalists across all five World's Best School Prizes.

It will be awarded to the one school that inspires the most support in a public vote, which has opened this week. The winner of the Community Choice Award will receive membership to T4 Education's new Best School to Work programme, an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools for their culture and help them transform their working environment to attract and retain the best teachers.

The Riverside School stood out for its “I CAN pedagogical model” and the introduction of the Feel, Imagine, Do, Share (FIDS) programme, also an online training platform used by many schools worldwide.

The platform has reached 2 million children through the Design for Change School, and Riverside has conducted state-wide, remote and in-person workshops to train over 1,000 government schoolteachers in the FIDS framework and its application in their contexts.

Overall, the Riverside School has had a significant impact on education through its student-centric approach, innovative pedagogical model, and the widespread dissemination of the FIDS programme, the World's Best School Prizes notes.

If the school wins the World's Best School Prize for Innovation, it says it will use the prize to further the FIDS programme's reach by developing more digital learning content and supporting schools and educators worldwide with research and practice-based resources so that more children graduate with its “I CAN Mindset”.

Meanwhile, the Snehalaya English Medium School in Ahmednagar has been credited with rewriting the narrative for marginalised communities in semi-rural India.

With 25 per cent of the school's students being HIV+ and an even higher number being children of sex workers, the school's students face systemic discrimination. The school overcame initial challenges in recruiting students who did not come from these disadvantaged backgrounds by connecting with village leaders who hosted meetings with parents to openly discuss and allay their concerns.

Besides bringing this change through affordable and quality education, Snehalaya English Medium School believes in empowering students beyond the classroom, enabling them to learn from changemakers, international volunteers, teachers, leaders, and social workers, inspiring them to become socially aware and accepting, notes the World's Best School Prizes.

If Snehalaya English Medium School wins the World's Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity, it says it will use the prize to further expand its education programme, enabling more children to benefit from their unique approach to education, promoting inclusivity and breaking down stigmas associated with HIV/AIDS and sex work.

The World's Best School Prizes were established in 2022 by T4 Education to share the best practices of schools around the world that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities. 

#England #Gujarat #London #Maharashtra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

4
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

5
Business

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to 7th day

6
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

7
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

8
Sports

New Zealand players' families announce World Cup squad; win hearts online

9
India

2014 verdict striking down provision of DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: Supreme Court

10
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to 5-judge Constitution Bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to leave Delhi this afternoon after relief plane is summoned

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...

Priyanka Gandhi to visit rain-hit areas of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi visits flood-hit areas of Kullu and Manali, to meet families affected due rain fury

She will be accompanied by CM Sukhu and state Congress presi...

Extramarital affair of Lieutenant Colonel with Nepali woman ends up in murder

Extramarital affair of lieutenant colonel with Nepali woman ends in murder

The arrested Army officer in his 40s had met Shreya for the ...

Pakistani fans, veteran players slam their team for lacklustre performance against India Asia Cup

Pakistani fans vent their anger against their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

Heap praises on Indian players Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor