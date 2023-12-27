 Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back mid-route from France : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back mid-route from France

Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back mid-route from France

Police say they will try to find out how the passengers were contacted for possible illegal immigration into America and which agents were involved in it

Gujarat police begin questioning of passengers sent back mid-route from France

Passengers of a charter plane, which was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, arrived in Mumbai. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, December 27

To unearth a suspected illegal immigration network, the police have begun questioning some Gujarat residents who reached their native places on Wednesday, days after their plane was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, an official said.

The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340, carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. It landed in Mumbai in the wee hours on Tuesday.

According to a senior official of the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), those passengers included at least 21 from Gujarat.

“We have learnt that 21 passengers were from Gujarat and some of them have reached their respective places in the state. Our teams are in the field right now and we have already begun their questioning,” Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime), Sanjay Kharat said.

The police will try to find out how the passengers were contacted for possible illegal immigration into America, how they were supposed to go to the US once they reached Nicaragua and which agents were involved in it, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharat had said the CID had formed four teams to investigate the issue.

“The CID (crime) wants to take action against agents who had promised help to the victims to enter the US and other countries (illegally). We have formed four teams which will get information from the victims regarding promises made to them by these agents,” Kharat told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mehsana police swung into action after some media reports suggested that most of the passengers were from the district.

Mehsana SP Achal Tyagi said a local police team has also visited a place to verify claims that an agent named Kiran Patel was a part of the immigration network.

“We don't have any specific information yet about Mehsana residents who were on that flight. Since some reports suggested that people from Mehsana were on their flight, we have sought a list of passengers from the immigration department,” said Tyagi.

He added that Kiran Patel was not found at his residence in Mehsana as he had shifted to another location several years ago.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Kharat had said the state CID had so far received “raw information” regarding the agents involved in the incident and would be able to find out more only after questioning the passengers concerned.

Kharat had said different agents involved in illegal immigration work in tandem.

“The agents working at the village and district levels are small players controlled by a kingpin who works at the international level,” he had said.

The Gujarat police will investigate and get a clear picture of how they operate, he had said.

The chartered flight, which was operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines and bound for Nicaragua, landed at Vatry near Paris on December 21 for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when the French police intervened.

French authorities launched a judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip, with a unit specialising in organised crime investigating suspected human trafficking.

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US.

As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, signalling a 51.61 per cent jump from the previous year, according to data made available by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

At least 41,770 of those Indians attempted to enter the US via the Mexican land border, CBP data shows.

Flights to Nicaragua or third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy have come to be known as ‘dunki’ flights.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ahmedabad #France #Gujarat #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

3
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

4
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

5
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

7
Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

9
India

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

10
India

India, Russia ink pact to build more nuclear power plants

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

Defence Minister lauds the troops for their bravery

Rajnath Singh meets families of three slain civilians in Rajouri, assures justice

'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri

Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...

Mahadev app owner Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Dubai; ED may file fresh charge sheet

Mahadev app owner Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Dubai; ED may file fresh charge sheet

Development comes weeks after Ravi Uppal, another promoter o...

Russia, India mull joint weapons production: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia, India mull joint weapons production: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov discuss the outlook for military-technical cooperatio...

Pro-Kannada activists go on rampage in Bengaluru, damage signboards for not using local language

Pro-Kannada activists go on rampage in Bengaluru, damage signboards for not using local language

Activists claim business establishments ‘undermining the off...


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1: Officials

Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1: Officials

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends