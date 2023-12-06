Gujarat’s popular Garba dance included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Ahmedabad, December 6
Gujarat’s popular Garba dance has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by UNESCO, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Wednesday.
The inclusion has been made under the provisions of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage during the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which began in Kasane, Botswana on Tuesday.
“Garba of Gujarat is the 15th ICH element from India to join this list. This inscription underscores Garba's pivotal role as a unifying force that fosters social and gender inclusivity.
“Garba as a dance form is entrenched deeply in ritualistic and devotional roots, involving people from all walks of life and it continues to thrive as a vibrant living tradition bringing communities together,” an official release said.
