Gujarat’s role central in countering BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Left “demoralised” in Gujarat for over three decades, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for major revamp in the state's unit while emphasising that the state plays a central role in countering the BJP's influence.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha stressed the need to empower local leaders and decentralised decision-making within the party.

Addressing a rally, Rahul said, “I met senior leaders of your district who told me the competition among us is destructive and not constructive. Secondly, the local people are not included in the local ticket distribution.”

Advertisement

He stressed the importance of grassroots leadership, stating that district presidents should be given real authority.

“The main point of the discussion was that the district should not be run from Ahmedabad. The district should run from the district. The district leaders should be strengthened. The district president should be handed responsibility and power. We are starting this work now,” he said.

Advertisement

Congress MP from Rae Bareli linked the push for internal reform to the larger ideological battle with the BJP-RSS, asserting that Gujarat plays a central role in countering the ruling party's influence.

“The ongoing fight is not just a political fight but also a fight of ideologies between BJP-RSS and Congress. The whole country knows that if anyone can defeat the BJP, it is only the Congress. If we have to defeat RSS and BJP in the country, the path goes through Gujarat,” he added.

He also acknowledged the party’s long-standing struggles in the state, saying, “Our party started in Gujarat itself. You gave us our greatest leader, Mahatma Gandhi, and also Sardar Patel. But we have been demoralised in Gujarat for a long time... but I have come here to assure you that nothing is difficult.”