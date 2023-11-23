Rajasthan: Gujjars root for Sachin Pilot, but angry with Congress

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

Tonk, November 22

With a large Muslim and Gujjar vote bank in Tonk, Congress leader Sachin Pilot seems to be on a strong wicket here as he aims to retain his seat for the second consecutive time, despite anger prevailing among the Gujjars, for what they call ill-treatment by “Delhi” (Congress high command).

“Sachin se bair nahin Congress teri khair nahin,” said a local Gujjar resident, resonating the anger of the community. “He is a national-level leader but the powers in Delhi had almost got him arrested,” said Man Singh Gujjar, a hotel employee.

Another party campaigner said though Gujjars will ensure that Pilot wins from Tonk comfortably, they have indicated to their community leaders in other Gujjar-dominated constituencies (there are 40 of them in Rajasthan, not to vote for the Congress, for the kind of treatment meted out to him).

In 2018, Pilot won by more than 50,000 votes against the BJP’s Yoonus Khan. This time he is pitted against BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta, who won from here in 2013. Mehta is playing the outsider versus insider card. Politics aside, people in Tonk complain that in terms of development, things have only gone downhill over the years. “Tonk was a carpet industry hub once, but it is barely surviving now. Polishing of precious stones was also done here once. However due to lack of employment opportunities, artisans have now resorted to driving e-rickshaws,” said Azhar, a bridal wear seller.

