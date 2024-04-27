Gunfight between two groups in Manipur’s Sinam Kom; 1 dead

Imphal, April 27
Gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, police said on Saturday.
The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said.
A ‘village volunteer’ who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added.
He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said.
Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said.
