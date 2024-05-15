 Gwalior man tries to file ITR, finds private firm opened in his name with Rs 9 crore turnover : The Tribune India

  Gwalior man tries to file ITR, finds private firm opened in his name with Rs 9 crore turnover

Gwalior man tries to file ITR, finds private firm opened in his name with Rs 9 crore turnover

In 2022, when Chandan Soni was filing his ITR it came to light that a fake GST number had been created using his PAN

Gwalior man tries to file ITR, finds private firm opened in his name with Rs 9 crore turnover

Soni in his complaint said fake bank accounts might also be opened in his name and the matter needed to be probed.



IANS

New Delhi, May 15

A man hailing from Madhya Pradesh has brought forth startling allegations against unidentified individuals, claiming that they unlawfully utilised his PAN card and Aadhaar card details to fabricate a fraudulent GST number with which they facilitated the establishment of a private company, falsely boasting an annual turnover exceeding Rs 9 crore.

Following the sensational complaint by Chandan Soni, a resident of Gwalior, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

According to the FIR, on July 20, 2022, when Soni was filing his ITR it came to light that a fake GST number had been created using his PAN.

“This number was used to establish a firm/company (MG Sales) in the name of Chandan Soni with the address in Gautam Puri, Shahdara,” read the FIR.

However, the complainant neither resides at the mentioned address nor has he registered any such firm/company.

“It is alarming that the registered firm has shown a turnover of Rs 9,10,58,119 for the year 2021-22 and the last GST filing was done on July 9, 2022.

The GST registration was shown effective from August 16, 2021, and Aadhaar authentication was done on January 31, 2022, as per online documents attached herewith,” the FIR stated.

Soni in his complaint said fake bank accounts might also be opened in his name and the matter needed to be probed.

