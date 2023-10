Had important role in building strong, progressive India, Mallikarjun Kharge says about Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing her for playing an important role in building a strong and progressive India.

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards this day in 1984.

Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the ex-prime minister at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal' here.

In a post on X, Kharge posted a quote of Indira Gandhi to highlight her dedication to the country.

"Humble tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman prime minister and our idol, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day," Kharge said.

“जब तक मुझ में साँस है तब तक सेवा ही नहीं जायेगी और जब मेरी जान जायेगी तब मैं ये कह सकती हूँ कि...एक एक खून का क़तरा जितना मेरा है, वह एक-एक ख़ून का क़तरा …एक भारत को जीवित करेगा।”



The Congress, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt tributes to the country's first woman prime minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi, an example of strength, determination and strong leadership, on her death anniversary."

