‘Had Priyanka contested, PM would have lost ‘

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, June 11
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said if his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had contested the Varanasi seat, she would have defeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a margin of “two to three lakh votes”.
Noting the Congress’ “good performance” in the elections across the country, including UP, Rahul, addressing first meeting in his constituency Raebareli after the poll victory, said the results showcased the people’s rejection of the “politics of hate, violence and arrogance represented by PM Modi”.
“The BJP lost in Ayodhya. PM Modi himself had a narrow escape in Varanasi. If my sister Priyanka had contested from Varanasi, she would have definitely won by a margin of two to three lakh votes,” he said. Ajay Rai, UP Congress president who fought against Modi and conceded defeat after leading the race during the first three rounds of counting, was also present on the dais.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability