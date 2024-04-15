Hafiz Saeed’s aide who killed Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh shot in Pakistan

PTI

New Delhi, April 14

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan Sarabjit Singh and close associate of LeT terror outfit founder Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday, official sources said.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in a critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sources said.

Sarabjit Singh (49) had died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates, including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Tamba, son of Sarfaraz Javed, was born in Lahore in 1979 and was a close associate of the LeT founder.

