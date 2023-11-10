HAL, Airbus sign deal to set up jet repair facility

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a defence public sector undertaking, and Airbus have signed a contract for establishing maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for A320 family of aircraft at Nashik.

The MRO facility for the A-320 aircraft family would be established and ready for aircraft induction by November 2024 with required DGCA approval, the HAL said.

Airbus would supply the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to establish MRO facility. Apart from being a well-known commercial airliner, A320 can also be used by the military application. The Defence Ministry in 2020 allowed the DRDO to convert Air India’s six A320 family aircraft into advanced airborne radar that can peek deep inside China or Pakistan.