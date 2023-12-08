HAL in talks with 3 nations for Tejas export: Chairman

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is in talks with at least three countries for the export of the Tejas fighter jet.

CB Ananthakrishnan, HAL Chairman, told reporters in New Delhi that discussions were on with Nigeria, Philippines and Argentina to export the indigenous jet. Egypt has also shown interest, said the HAL chief on the sidelines of the Avionics Expo, 2023, organised by the company here.

HAL is also trying to meet Argentina’s legal requirements that bar British-made components on military platforms. Sources said this includes replacing British-made pilot ejection seat with the Russian-origin K-36 seats.

#Philippines