HAL, Safran tie up to develop engine parts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and French engine maker Safran have inked an MoU to develop industrial cooperation in forging of parts for engines of commercial planes.

HAL will produce engine forgings at its foundry and facility in Bengaluru. This will be for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) powering Airbus A320 Neo and Boeing 737 Max. CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, said: “We are also going to co-design and co-produce the next generation engine for helicopters with Safran.”