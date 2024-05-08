 Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

In a petition filed before the Chandigarh Bench of the AFT, 80-year old Chiman Singh, then a Leading Seaman, has sought quashing of the order issued by the authorities to deny him special pension

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

The petition states that from April 1971 to December 1971, Chiman Singh was a part of the training squad specially deputed to train Mukti Bahini naval commandos. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 8

Over half a century after a navy sailor was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra for gallantry for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, he has sought special pension along with consequential benefits with effect from the date of his discharge from service in 1972.

In a petition filed before the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), 80-year old Chiman Singh, then a Leading Seaman, has sought quashing of the order issued by the authorities to deny him special pension. He has averred that the denial was contrary to the law settled by the Supreme Court, which has been implemented by the authorities in the case of other similarly placed soldiers.

He had enrolled in the Indian Navy in June 1961 and trained as a clearance diver, a super specialist cadre in the diving branch. He served till December 1972 till the expiry of the term of engagement and was discharged as a non-pensioner.

The petition states that from April 1971 to December 1971, Chiman Singh was a part of the training squad specially deputed to train Mukti Bahini naval commandos and a few deserters from Pakistan’s newly acquired French submarine at Plassey, Agartala, Tura and some other secret locations for underwater operations deep inside East Pakistan.

During the war, he was seriously injured during a fiercely fought operation at Khulna harbour, and when Pakistan was preparing to surrender, he was taken prisoner of war (POW) along with a few other naval personnel.

After the surrender of Pakistan, the POWs were rescued by the Indian Army, who were not given any treatment in captivity, and airlifted to the Eastern Command Hospital, then to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and finally to Bombay for treatment, which carried on for about six months.

In March 1972, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award.

“While operating off Khulna his boat was sunk. He was very badly wounded by shrapnel. Enemy shore defences opened fire at the survivors in the water. Leading Seaman Singh noticed that two survivors, including an injured officer, were finding it difficult to keep afloat. In spite of the injuries and unmindful of his personal safety he went to their rescue and escorted them to the shore through heavy enemy fire. On reaching the shore, in spite of his wound he rushed at the enemy exposing himself to the enemy fire, thereby making it possible for his two colleagues to escape from being captured by the enemy. Leading Seaman Singh was eventually overpowered and taken prisoner by the enemy,” his citation states.

In 2009, he requested for Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme membership as well as enhancement of some allowance as it was difficult for him to manage on his meagre pension because age and injury had reduced his ability to work.

Over the years, he approached the Navy authorities, highlighting his difficulties and the requirement of a battle casualty certificate, but to no avail. He also referred to the decision of the apex court and the AFT, which had allowed grant of special pension to Navy personnel who retired after rendering 10 years’ active service. On receiving no response from the authorities to his representations, he recently moved the AFT.

 

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

2
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

3
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

4
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

5
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

6
Chandigarh

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

8
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

9
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

10
Punjab

Medical interns in Punjab seek stipend on par with central colleges

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda steps down as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Pitroda has raised a controversy following his recent racist...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had on Tuesday said Kej...

After 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress and INDI alliance’s fuse blown off, says PM Modi at Telangana rally

No abuses now, how much black money has Congress got from Adani, Ambani? PM Modi's latest salvo

Prime Minister takes rare jibe at the industrialists

BJP announces 3 more candidates in Punjab; fields former minister Rana Grumeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

BJP announces 3 more candidates in Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

From Anandpur Sahib, BJP fields Subhash Sharma, while Arvind...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

The IAS officer says the notice was sent just as a 'diversio...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

CBI busts bribery racket at Delhi’s RML Hospital; nine, including two cardiologists, arrested

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University