Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 8

Over half a century after a navy sailor was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra for gallantry for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, he has sought special pension along with consequential benefits with effect from the date of his discharge from service in 1972.

In a petition filed before the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), 80-year old Chiman Singh, then a Leading Seaman, has sought quashing of the order issued by the authorities to deny him special pension. He has averred that the denial was contrary to the law settled by the Supreme Court, which has been implemented by the authorities in the case of other similarly placed soldiers.

He had enrolled in the Indian Navy in June 1961 and trained as a clearance diver, a super specialist cadre in the diving branch. He served till December 1972 till the expiry of the term of engagement and was discharged as a non-pensioner.

The petition states that from April 1971 to December 1971, Chiman Singh was a part of the training squad specially deputed to train Mukti Bahini naval commandos and a few deserters from Pakistan’s newly acquired French submarine at Plassey, Agartala, Tura and some other secret locations for underwater operations deep inside East Pakistan.

During the war, he was seriously injured during a fiercely fought operation at Khulna harbour, and when Pakistan was preparing to surrender, he was taken prisoner of war (POW) along with a few other naval personnel.

After the surrender of Pakistan, the POWs were rescued by the Indian Army, who were not given any treatment in captivity, and airlifted to the Eastern Command Hospital, then to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and finally to Bombay for treatment, which carried on for about six months.

In March 1972, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest gallantry award.

“While operating off Khulna his boat was sunk. He was very badly wounded by shrapnel. Enemy shore defences opened fire at the survivors in the water. Leading Seaman Singh noticed that two survivors, including an injured officer, were finding it difficult to keep afloat. In spite of the injuries and unmindful of his personal safety he went to their rescue and escorted them to the shore through heavy enemy fire. On reaching the shore, in spite of his wound he rushed at the enemy exposing himself to the enemy fire, thereby making it possible for his two colleagues to escape from being captured by the enemy. Leading Seaman Singh was eventually overpowered and taken prisoner by the enemy,” his citation states.

In 2009, he requested for Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme membership as well as enhancement of some allowance as it was difficult for him to manage on his meagre pension because age and injury had reduced his ability to work.

Over the years, he approached the Navy authorities, highlighting his difficulties and the requirement of a battle casualty certificate, but to no avail. He also referred to the decision of the apex court and the AFT, which had allowed grant of special pension to Navy personnel who retired after rendering 10 years’ active service. On receiving no response from the authorities to his representations, he recently moved the AFT.

