 Handing over my son to you: Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Handing over my son to you: Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli

Handing over my son to you: Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli

Handing over my son to you: Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with Rahul and Priyanka at a rally in Raebareli. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 17

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi on Friday made an emotional appeal to the voters in Raebareli, a stronghold of the Congress, to vote for her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Main aapko apna beta saup rahi hoon (I am handing over my son to you),” said Sonia at a poll rally amid a thunderous applause from the crowd.

It’s not a family seat, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for calling UP’s Raebareli a family seat and said if elected, the INDI alliance would put a “Babri lock on the Ram Temple”. “The Raebareli and Amethi seats do not belong to any family. They belong to the poor youth of the two districts,” he said.

“Your love and blessings have accompanied me at every step. I have never felt alone because of your unwavering support. You have given me everything, and now, I entrust my son to you. Just as you embraced me as your own, I urge you to embrace Rahul as your own. Rest assured, he will not let you down,” she said, with Rahul and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by her side. She thanked the people of the constituency for giving her an opportunity to serve them as an MP for 20 years.

Sonia, who represented the Gandhi family’s traditional seat of Raebareli for five terms, has now vacated the seat for Rahul, saying she was unable to contest the poll due to health issues. She has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Rahul promised he would treat Amethi and Raebareli equally in terms of development if the Congress was elected at the Centre. He has been an MP from Amethi thrice and was defeated by sitting MP Smriti Irani in 2019.

“If Rs 10 is spent on development in Raebareli, it will be the same for Amethi...this is my promise,” he said, addressing a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in support of Congress candidate KL Sharma. Rahul said Sharma had been serving Amethi for the past 40 years and was among the 150 office-bearers appointed by his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Sharma ji has sacrificed his political career in service of Amethi and now the time has come to send him to the Lok Sabha…he will raise your voice there,” he said, urging the crowd to vote for him in the May 20 poll.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rajya Sabha #Sonia Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

7
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

10
Delhi

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds UT officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches