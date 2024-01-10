Hanumangarhi ‘ladoos’ of Ayodhya to get GI tag

ANI

Ayodhya, January 9

After Tirupati Balaji, the famous Hanumangarhi ‘ladoo’ of Ayodhya has been registered for the GI tag.

A GI tag is a name or sign that certifies that a product has specific properties that make it different from others.

A devotee, Manish Singh, expressed his happiness over the Hanumangarhi ‘ladoo’ being registered for the GI tag.

“I have been coming to the Hanumangarhi temple for 10 years every Tuesday. Today, I came to know that the Hanumangarhi ‘ladoos’ have been registered for the GI tag. It is a matter of great pride for all of us.”

The ‘ladoo’ makers thanked the government for the initiative. “It is a matter of great joy for not only the residents of Ayodhya, but also for Modak Samaj. I want to thank the government for this great initiative.” “The ‘ladoos’ have been famous for ages. People buy and take these to distant places with them,” a ‘ladoo’ maker said.

The world-famous temple of Bajrangbali Hanumangarhi is situated in Ayodhya. Lord Hanuman is considered the Kotwal of Ayodhya. It is said no one can have the darshan of Lord Ram without his permission.