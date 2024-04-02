Happiness incomplete with 3 of my brothers still behind bars: Sanjay Singh’s wife

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

As AAP MP Sanjay Singh was given bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor "scam" case on Tuesday, his wife Anita Singh said the happiness is incomplete with three of her "brothers", Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, still behind bars.

Describing Singh's bail as the "victory of truth", his wife said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would celebrate when all its leaders are cleared in the case.

"Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness is incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I had full faith in the judicial process," Anita Singh said while talking to reporters.

"This is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together," she added.

Responding to a question on whether the AAP's politics is facing a turmoil with its top leaders implicated in the liquor "scam", Anita Singh said, "There is no danger to the AAP's politics. My brothers will come out of jail. Sanjayji is already out. We are now waiting for them."

Celebrations erupted at Singh's residence as his family and supporters distributed sweets.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Manish Sisodia #Satyendar Jain #Supreme Court