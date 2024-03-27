‘Has clean image’: Adhir invites Varun to join Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Congress leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday invited BJP leader Varun Gandhi to join the Congress. The latter was denied the ticket by the BJP from his Pilibhit constituency.

Gandhi connection Varun has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him the ticket (for Lok Sabha polls). I think he should come (to the Congress). Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader

“He is a dabang neta and a very educated man. He has a clean image. Varun has a connection with the Gandhi family. This is why the BJP denied him the ticket (for Lok Sabha polls). I think he should come (join the Congress), we will be very happy,” Chowdhury said.

Varun has been substituted with former Congress member Jitin Prasada to run for the Pilibhit seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, the BJP has re-nominated his mother Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur.

Relationship between Varun (44) and the BJP turned frosty as the Pilbhit MP had attacked his own government at the Centre multiple times. Even as suspense over ticket to him grew, the Samajwadi Party has sent feelers with Akhilesh Yadav hinting that the party’s doors are open for him.

Varun, son of late Sanjay Gandhi, had first entered the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Pilibhit. In 2014, he successfully contested from Sultanpur while his mother Maneka was fielded from Pilibhit.

Last year, Rahul Gandhi, when asked whether his cousin Varun would return to the Congress, said their ideologies didn’t match. "He (Varun Gandhi) may have accepted BJP's ideology and made it his own. I can never do that,” he had said.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Varun Gandhi