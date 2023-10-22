'Hasty trial': Top court sets aside conviction of man on death row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

Noting that the trial was conducted in a hurried manner without giving him a proper opportunity to defend himself, the Supreme Court (SC) has set aside the conviction and death penalty of a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing a three-month-old girl.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice BV Gavai has sent the matter back to the trial court for a fresh trial after it found that the judge completed the proceedings in 15 days from the date of filing of the chargesheet and 23 days from the date of crime after which Naveen, alias Ajay, was convicted of several offences and sentenced to death. “We are of considered view that the trial court conducted the trial in a hurried manner without giving proper opportunity to the accused to defend himself,” the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice PK Mishra, said in its October 19 verdict.

The ruling came on Naveen’s plea challenging the December 2018 Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment upholding his conviction for murder and rape and certain offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and confirming the death penalty awarded to him by an Indore court on May 12, 2018.

