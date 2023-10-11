 Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel


Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 10

The Israeli army on Tuesday said it had achieved full control on the border with Gaza Strip that was inexplicably breached on Saturday while its air force continued to pound the area controlled by Hamas and claimed to have killed two of its top leaders.

In the Gaza Strip itself, devoid of water, electricity and food due to the complete blockade enforced by Israel, its 20 lakh residents were taking casualties. The UN said nearly two lakh of them have fled their homes and have nowhere to escape after Egypt announced that it had sealed the sole border crossing. The UN also reported that 13 health facilities in the Gaza Strip have been bombed and medical supplies were running out.

However, rockets from Hamas kept slamming into Israel and for a brief while the international airport in Tel Aviv was also targeted. Israeli forces were also reaching into the kibbutz (community centre) that was targeted by Hamas and uncovering hundreds of bodies, which will push up the toll to over 1,000 deaths. They said bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters have also been recovered.

Israel also stepped up its media outreach with the Foreign Ministry deciding to release photos of children, elderly and women slaughtered by Hamas fighters in order to build up global backing for its imminent ground assault on Gaza. Hamas also asked residents of Israeli town of Ashkelon to leave the area, but gave no details.

Meanwhile, in an effort to prevent the West from turning the narrative in their favour, Arab foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. Heavily armed non-state actors are forming an “Axis of Resistance” with Hamas, Houthis, Hezbollah and Shi’ite Muslim factions in Iraq. The Houthi Movement of Yemen warned that it would respond to any US intervention with drones, missiles and other military options. In Iraq, the leader of Badr Organisation sounded a similar warning. Meanwhile, World Bank president Ajay Banga said the conflict had come as an unnecessary global economic shock.

#Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

2
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

4
Amritsar

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

5
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

6
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

7
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

8
Patiala

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

9
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

10
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam

HP ex-cop, 2 others held in Mohali in crypto scam