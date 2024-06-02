‘Have you heard Sidhu Moosewala's song 295’: Rahul Gandhi on number of seats for INDIA bloc

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

A day after the exit polls predicted that the BJP will lead NDA to another victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave his prediction on the seats for INDIA bloc by linking it to a famous song of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

As per reports, the Congress leader while interacting with the media in Delhi, dismissed the exit poll results, claiming that it is “a Modi media poll”. He also termed it as “Modi’s fantasy poll”.

When asked about the number of seats for INDI alliance, Rahul Gandhi quipped, “Have you heard Sidhu Moosewala's song 295? 295.”

Meanwhile, the Congress also held a meeting with party's Lok Sabha candidates on Sunday.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary KC Venugopal chaired the meeting.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents also attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting was held to discuss the strategy for counting day on June 4. The Congress party has rejected the exit poll projections that showed PM Modi returning to power with a greater mandate. — with ANI inputs

