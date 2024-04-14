‘Health drink’ not defined under norms, remove Bournvita from category: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an advisory to the e-commerce companies, directing them to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of “health drinks”, on their portal and platforms.

This decision comes following the findings by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights that there is no “health drink” defined under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

The notification dated April 10 said: “National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, after its inquiry under Section 14 of the CrPC Act, 2005, concluded there is no ‘health drink’ defined under FSS Act, 2006, rules and regulations submitted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd.”

“In view of above all ecommerce companies/portals are hereby advised to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from category of health drinks from their platforms,” it added.

Last month, the NCPCR said it had taken cognisance of media reports that stated Bournvita contained sugar levels, much above the acceptable limits.

Earlier, the NCPCR had called upon the FSSAI to initiate action against the companies that failed to meet safety standards and guidelines and were projecting power supplements as “health drinks”. The FSSAI, earlier this month, also instructed e-commerce portals against labelling diary-based or malt-based beverages as “health drinks”.

Last year a social media influencer claimed every 100 gm of Bournvita contained 50 gm sugar. Not only a legal action was taken against the influencer, Bournvita said every serving of 20 gm Bournvita contained 7.5 gm added sugar, which is less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children.

