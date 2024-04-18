Hearing of plea over bail to Naidu on May 7

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on May 7 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh Government challenging a high court order granting regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case. The petition came up for hearing on Tuesday before a Bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal which noted the counsel for the state has said they have filed an interlocutory application in the matter. It observed the said application does not appear to be part of the record. PTI

PIL seeks 3-year law course after Class XII

new delhi: Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the Bar Council of India to set up an expert committee to examine the feasibility of allowing a three-year LLB course after Class XII to replace current five-year law courses. Traditionally, students used to join three-year LLB courses after completing their bachelor degree in any discipline. However, since the early 1990s National Law Universities have been offering five-year integrated law courses which students can join after Class XII through the Common Law Admission Test. TNS

Child among 10 killed in Gujarat accident

Nadiad (gujarat): Ten persons travelling in a car, including a child, died after their speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday, police officials said. Preliminary probe revealed that the Maharashtra-registered truck was parked on the extreme left lane of the busy expressway after it developed a mechanical fault and the car rammed into it from the rear side, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya. He said all the ten occupants of the car, including the driver and a five-year-old child, died in the crash.

‘Surya Tilak’ for Ram Lalla idol on Ram Navami

Ayodhya: The 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla was done on Wednesday noon on the occasion of Ram Navami using an elaborate mechanism by which sunbeams were directed on the forehead of Ram idol. PTI

Elgar case accused Shoma released on bail

Mumbai: Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused and former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen was released from a prison on Wednesday, an official said. She was granted bail by the SC on April 5. PTI

