 Heat of light bulb, thrown plastic bottle saved baby stuck inside Odisha bore well: officials : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Heat of light bulb, thrown plastic bottle saved baby stuck inside Odisha bore well: officials

Heat of light bulb, thrown plastic bottle saved baby stuck inside Odisha bore well: officials

Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped in the 20-foot abandoned bore well

Heat of light bulb, thrown plastic bottle saved baby stuck inside Odisha bore well: officials

An Infant who got stuck in an abandoned borewell being rescued in Sambalpur on Tuesday. ANI Photo



PTI

Bhubaneswar, December 13

It was a simple 100-watt light bulb that provided much-needed heat to a newborn girl who was found stuck inside a cold bore well in Odisha, before she was rescued safely in an over five-hour-long operation on a winter night.

Besides, the child who has no claimant fell on a stuck pet bottle thrown inside the bore well by someone and it acted as a cushion saving her from a hit by the inside wall of the bore well or the floor which was strewn with broken glass bottles, officials said on Wednesday.

The child is now admitted to a Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and Hospital in Sambalpur town 60 km away, where she was taken in a green corridor after her rescue from the 20-foot abandoned bore well at Laripali in Rengali on Tuesday night.

“The baby is doing fine. There are a few minor bruises on her body. She was suffering from hypothermia (a condition that occurs when the body loses heat fast, causing a dangerously low body temperature),” said Dr Subham Singha, a paediatrician attached to the hospital.

The hospital formed a team for the treatment of the baby.

Cries of a child from inside the bore well, actually a pipe made of iron, attracted the attention of villagers in the evening and they informed the police. That initiated a chain of coordinated efforts involving various agencies leading to the rescue of the child.

The temperature near the village on Tuesday evening was around 12°C and the child, when brought out, had no clothes on.

“Oxygen was being supplied into the bore well. The baby had stopped crying for some time. Its cries were heard again after a 100-watt electric bulb was lowered into the bore well for light as well to keep the baby warm,” said Singha who was also a part of the rescue team.

The light bulb functioned as an infant warmer, a key equipment in neonatal intensive care units used for providing newborns with a comfortable thermal area.

Director General, Fire Service, Dr Sudhansu Sarangi, said that a victim location camera has been lowered into the bore well to trace the location of the baby. It was sent by the state government from Bhubaneswar to Jharsuguda airport on a special flight.

Sarangi also thanked the baby as its almost non-stop cries encouraged the rescuers to get near her as quickly as possible, though it was not an easy task.

“A lot of precaution was needed to cut the iron pipe. We could not use a gas cutter as it would generate heat which may not be tolerable to the baby. I thank all for rescuing the infant,” Sarangi said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also thanked everyone involved in the operation.

“I wish a long life for the baby. May God bless her. Jai Jagannath,” he said in a statement.

It was not clear how the baby got into the 20-foot deep bore well made of iron. Locals suspect that the infant might have been dumped there by someone.

Meanwhile, a police team visited Laripali and started an inquiry into the child’s background, an official said.

“The villagers were asked to inform the police if they knew anything about the child. Several villagers said they had seen a woman coming out of the jungle alone. She was not from Laripali,” the official said.

The bore well was near a forest.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

7
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

8
Chandigarh

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela