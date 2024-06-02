Heat wave, 100-day agenda: PM Modi to hold 7 meetings today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold seven meetings on Sunday including in the government's 100-day agenda.

Official sources said the meetings will cover a wide range of topics.

The first meeting to be held to review post-cyclone situation, especially in the states of northeast.

Then, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting to review the heat wave situation in the country.

He will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day at a large scale.

The PM will wrap up the day with a brain-storming session to review the agenda for the 100-day programme for which the PMO had received 15 lakh suggestions mostly from the youth.

