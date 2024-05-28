Heatwave: Some relief in sight but June will be ‘hot and humid’ in northwest

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 28

There appears to be some good news on weather for people braving severe heatwave conditions in plains of India. According to the IMD, the “prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India is expected to reduce gradually from May 30”.

Thunderstorm activity in the Northwest and rain in the Western Himalayan Region is expected due to a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, according to the IMD. But the relief may not last long as the month of June is expected to be hot and humid with more than usual heatwave days.

Monsoon on track

Meanwhile, conditions continue to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala and for advance over some parts of Northeastern states during the next three to four days.

The monsoon rainfall is expected to be “above normal” at 106 per cent of long period average with a model error of +/-4 per cent. The June-September season delivers nearly 70 per cent of India’s rain and accounts for two-third of country’s agricultural tracks.

Hot and humid June

However, the month of June will be ‘hot and humid’ in the Northwest, including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab with the humidity adding to the heatwave days in the region.

Also, as per the IMD, the region will also experience more heatwave days in June.

While Northwest and adjoining parts of Central India normally record two-three heatwave days in June, this time it is expected to rise up to four to six, as per IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Severe heatwave related conditions are prevailing over Northwest, including parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

