Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala; IMD issues Orange alert for three districts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24

Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala with parts of the state receiving over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and places in major cities including Kochi and Thrissur remaining waterlogged on Friday.

As the southern state reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert for three districts.

An Orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, who met the media today said parts of Kerala received over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours and added that a total of 11 people have lost their lives in the state in various recent rain-related incidents.

“Six lost their lives in various drowning incidents, two fell into water-filled quarries, two were struck by lightning and one person lost his life in a wall collapse,” he said.

Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district received 22.62 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, he said.

Cherthala in Alappuzha district received 21.5 cm rain, Kumarakom in Kottayam district and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district received 20.3 cm and over 20 cm rain respectively in the last 24 hours, the Minister added.

“Such heavy rainfall in a short span of time will lead to various incidents and we need to arrange facilities accordingly,” Rajan said.

He said the local authorities, Fire force, the police and Revenue department were ready to face any untoward incidents. The minister also said two teams of the NDRF were currently in the state.

Meanwhile, parts of Kochi city were inundated following heavy rains last night. TV channels showed the visuals of major roads in the city flooded and pedestrians and motorists finding it difficult to commute.

Similar was the situation in nearby Aluva town where the market was waterlogged.

Most of the shops remained shut and some of the adjacent roads were closed.

Local people have alleged that the Aluva Municipality failed to clean the drainage resulting in the heavy waterlogging.

A huge tree near the district hospital in Thrissur town was uprooted in the incessant rain last night leading to a road block.

Similar reports of trees being uprooted, road damage and minor landslides were reported from various parts of the state.

Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the state.

The relief camps were opened in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts in view of the heavy rains.

In wake of the incessant rain, a state control room was set up in the Health Department Directorate at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities.

