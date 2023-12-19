Heavy rain, floods bring southern TN to its knees

PTI

Chennai, December 18

Intense rainfall and very heavy inundation, unseen in recent times, overwhelmed four southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Delhi to meet PM Modi to discuss relief initiatives on Monday.

Over 7,000 people marooned in residential colonies were evacuated and housed in relief centres. Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three more are feared dead. Paddy fields, roads and bridges were submerged in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Over 800 passengers in an express train were stranded in Thoothukudi.

