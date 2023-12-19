Heavy rain, floods bring southern TN to its knees

Chennai, December 18
Intense rainfall and very heavy inundation, unseen in recent times, overwhelmed four southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Delhi to meet PM Modi to discuss relief initiatives on Monday.
Over 7,000 people marooned in residential colonies were evacuated and housed in relief centres. Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three more are feared dead. Paddy fields, roads and bridges were submerged in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts. Over 800 passengers in an express train were stranded in Thoothukudi.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...