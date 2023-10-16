Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert in 4 districts

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, October 15

As heavy rain continued to batter Kerala on Sunday, landslides and flooding were reported from many parts of the state, especially its southernmost district of Thiruvananthapuram.

Heavy downpour since Saturday led to waterlogging and flooding of streets, roads and low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in four -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha - and yellow alert in eight districts of the state for the day. It also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state in the coming days.

