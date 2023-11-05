Heavy rain likely in Kerala for next few days: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram, November 5
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted isolated heavy rain in Kerala for the next few days due to the prevailing weather conditions over the southern part of the country.
An IMD forecast said that a cyclonic circulation lay over south Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas which was likely to move west-north westwards towards southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next three days.
Under the influence of the strong lower level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal due to the above systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall was very likely over south peninsular India during the next seven days, it said.
It also said that isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Kerala between November 5 and 8 and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely in the southern state on Sunday.
On Saturday, the IMD had issued orange alerts for November 5 in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram districts of the state.
An orange alert means very heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 20 cm.
