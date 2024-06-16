 Held discussions with stakeholders: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament complex : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Held discussions with stakeholders: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament complex

Held discussions with stakeholders: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament complex

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said the whole idea of this relocation was to ensure that the statues were not in prominent place right in front of Parliament House where MPs could hold peaceful and democratic protests

Held discussions with stakeholders: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament complex

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, earlier located at prominent places on the Parliament premises, were places where opposition leaders gathered to protest against the government. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

Statues of freedom fighters and national icons spread across the Parliament complex have been relocated to a new enclosure on its premises, Prerna Sthal, following discussions with different stakeholders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday.

The relocation of the statues, he said, were done as part of a landscaping and beautification exercise.

Addressing reporters here, Birla also asserted that discussions were held from time to time with different stakeholders on the relocation of statues as such decisions were within the purview of the Office of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“None of the statues have been removed, they have been relocated. There is no need to indulge in politics on this,” the outgoing Speaker said when asked about the opposition criticism on the relocation of the statues.

“From time to time, I have been discussing these issues with different stakeholders. People were of the view that having these statues at one place will help disseminate information about their lives and achievements in a better way,” Birla said.

The statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, earlier located at prominent places on the Parliament premises, were places where opposition leaders gathered to protest against the government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said the whole idea of this relocation and giving it a grandiose name was to ensure that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar were not in a prominent place right in front of Parliament House where MPs could hold peaceful and democratic protests as and when required.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is inaugurating the Prerna Sthal on Sunday where all members of Parliament have been invited.

Birla said the Prerna Sthal -- located on the lawns between the old Parliament building and the Parliament library building -- will be open to visitors all through the year and host commemoration days to honour the contribution of the leaders to nation building.

The outer lawns of the Parliament complex have statues of national icons such as B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, Hemu Kalani, Mahatma Basaveshwara, Kittur Rani Channamma, Motilal Nehru, Maharaj Ranjit Singh, Durga Malla, Birsa Munda, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Chaudhary Devi Lal.

“An action plan has been made to make the life stories and messages of these great Indians available to visitors through new technology,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla said during the construction work of the new Parliament building, the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru and Chaudhary Devi Lal were moved to other places within the complex.

Lawns and gardens have been laid around the statues at the Prerna Sthal to allow visitors to easily pay their tributes to them and also take inspiration from their lives by accessing information using QR codes, Birla said.

Asked about the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) taking over security of the entire Parliament complex, Birla said it was done so that accountability could be fixed on one agency.

Earlier, the Parliament Security Service, the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force were responsible for the security of the Parliament complex and there was certain overlap in responsibilities, he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said CISF personnel were being trained on dealing with parliamentarians as the system of Parliament security was different from guarding other premises.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Lok Sabha #Om Birla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Ludhiana

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

4
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

5
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

6
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

7
Punjab

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

8
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

9
India

‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

10
Punjab

Power subsidy burns hole in govt’s pocket; owes Rs 29,659 cr to PSPCL

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Amit Shah directs security agencies to implement area domination, zero-terror plans in Jammu division on lines of Kashmir

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

A high-level meeting is convened to review the security situ...

‘Huge sweeping generalisation’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted: Congress

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police will file Zero FIR, says minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police will file Zero FIR, says minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal's statement comes in the wake of NRI Kawaljit Singh...


Cities

View All

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

BJP leaders vandalised Delhi Jal Board office, alleges AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Atishi accuses BJP workers of vandalising Delhi Jal Board office, alleges conspiracy

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Realtor shot dead in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area months after murder of younger brother

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp