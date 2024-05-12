He’ll continue to lead country, says HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the PM for third time and hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making Shah his successor, citing the “75-year age rule in the BJP”.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Shah said, “I will like to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and the INDI Alliance that they do not need to feel happy about Modi (retiring after) turning 75. It is not written anywhere in BJP’s constitution. Modi will complete the term and will continue to lead the country.”

Kejriwal, addressing his supporters in Delhi today, said Modi was turning 75 next year. “He is the one who made the rule that party members who turn 75 have to retire. He has to retire next year. So I ask the BJP, who is your PM pick? Who will fulfil Modi’s guarantees? Will Shah do it? When you go out to vote, remember, you are voting for Shah, not for Modi,” Kejriwal said. On the interim bail to Kejriwal, Shah said the Delhi CM had been given relief only for campaigning. “If Kejriwal considers this as a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak,” the Home Minister said. Shah said PM Modi handled the economy of the country expertly. “It is fortunate that we have a leader like Modi as our Prime Minister,” he said.

#Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Narendra Modi