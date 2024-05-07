Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court against rejection of bail petition

New Delhi, May 6
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.
Senior counsel Kapil Sibal mentioned Soren’s petition before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud for urgent listing. The Bench assured Sibal that he would look into the request. Lodged at Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi, Soren has challenged the Jharkhand High Court’s May 3 order dismissing his petition challenging his arrest by the ED. The high court also rejected his bail plea. Soren was arrested on January 31 after being grilled by the ED for seven hours in a money laundering case after he resigned as the Jharkhand CM.
The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores”.
