Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Following are likely to be inducted as ministers in the Narendra Modi government.

The names of ministers in Modi 3.0: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, Jitin Prasada, Rao Inderjit Singh, Nityanand Rai, Anupriya Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Krishan Pal, Chirag Paswan, SPS Baghel, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ramdas Athawale, Virendra Kumar, Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlje, Jayant Singh.

