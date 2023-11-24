High Court annuls Army man's wedding held at gunpoint

Patna, November 23
The Patna High Court has annulled the marriage of an Indian Army man who was kidnapped and made to enter into wedlock with a woman at gunpoint 10 years ago in Bihar.
The petitioner, Ravi Kant, a native of Nawada district, was abducted by the bride’s family on June 30, 2013, when he was in Lakhisarai to offer prayers at a temple. The incident was an example of ‘pakadua byah’, a social evil that has plagued Bihar for years and has been the theme of some movies. Family members of girls of marriageable age have been taking recourse to the disingenuous method in a bid to avoid paying hefty dowry. The petitioner fled the bride’s house without consummating the marriage.
