High Court notice to Go First official over upkeep of planes

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

The Delhi High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the resolution professional of crisis-hit Go First airline, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for prima facie willfully disobeying judicial orders on allowing inspection and maintenance of lessors’ aircraft.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said the RP could not plead difficulties in the implementation of the October 12, 2023, judgment after contempt proceedings had been filed by a lessor seeking to enforce court orders.

The counsel for the RP submitted that he was willing to revert to the position regarding the maintenance of the aircraft. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 15.

It was hearing a petition filed by one of the lessors – DAE (SY22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company – seeking the initiation of contempt proceedings against the RP for not complying with the court’s orders.

The plea said aircraft were not being maintained by the RP, documents needed were not being provided to them and even inspections, as directed by the court, were not being allowed.