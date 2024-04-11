High Court orders CBI probe into land grabbing, crime against women in Sandeshkhali

PTI

Kolkata, April 10

The Calcutta High Court today ordered a court-monitored CBI investigation into allegations of crime against women and land grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, saying an “impartial inquiry” was required in the interest of justice and fair play.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam asked the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture after conducting a thorough inspection of revenue records and physical inspection of the land.

It must be impartial In the interest of justice and fair play and to expeditiously take up complaints, an impartial inquiry needs to be conducted. —Calcutta High Court

The HC also directed the CBI to probe allegations of crime against women and land grabbing and submit a report to it on the next date of hearing. The state was directed to provide the required support to the agency.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed that the matter be heard again on May 2, the date on which the CBI was asked to file the report.

ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh in a ration distribution scam case.

