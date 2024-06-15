High Court reprieve for Yediyurappa in POCSO case

PTI

Bengaluru, June 14

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before the CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 14.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka