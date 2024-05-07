High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The stage is set for the third phase of polling on May 7 for the Lok Sabha elections on 93 seats across 12 states, with all 25 seats of Gujarat to vote along with the remaining 14 in Karnataka. As many as 1,351 candidates are in the fray.

Third phase 93 seats in 12 states 17.24 cr voters 1,351 candidates 1.85 lakh polling stations Voting time: 7 am to 6 pm

The polling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat has been rescheduled to the sixth phase. Also, there will be no polling in Gujarat’s Surat as the BJP candidate there was elected unopposed, so votes will be cast in 25 of the 26 seats in the state. The BJP had won all 26 Gujarat seats in 2019. Betul constituency of Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in this phase after the voting was rescheduled from the second phase (April 26) owing to the demise of the BSP candidate.

Some of the key candidates whose fate will be sealed in this phase include Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Digvijay Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Rajgarh and Vidisha, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule from Baramati and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri.

A total of 17.24 crore voters will cast their votes at 1.85 lakh polling stations across 93 seats, of which 72 seats are under the General Category, 11 ST and 10 SC, as per data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting will begin at 7am and end at 6 pm, though the closure of poll timings may differ constituency-wise, officials said. Of the 17.24 crore voters, 8.85 crore are male while 8.39 crore female. There are over 14.04 lakh registered 85+ voters and 39,599 voters are above 100 years of age. Also, there are 15.66 lakh voters who are persons with disabilities and were provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.

