Higher burden of breast cancer in TN, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi: Study

New Delhi, March 24

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi have a higher burden of breast cancer than eastern and northeastern states, according to an ICMR study that also projected a “substantial rise” in the disease burden in India by 2025.

The study, published earlier this month, focused on India’s breast cancer burden at the state level from 2012 to 2016 in terms of years of life lost (YLLs), years lived with disability (YLDs), and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and to project the burden for 2025.

The burden of breast cancer among Indian women in 2016 was estimated to be at 515.4 DALYs per 1,00,000 women after age standardisation. The burden metrics at the state level exhibited substantial heterogeneity.

“Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi had a higher burden of breast cancer than states in the eastern and northeastern regions. The projection for 2025 indicates a substantial increase, reaching 5.6 million DALYs,” the Indian Council of Medical Research study said.

DALYs are a measure of overall disease burden, expressed as the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death.

Rural women are less likely to develop breast cancer than their urban counterparts and age-standardised incidence rates are higher in urban and metro areas, with Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi topping the list among Indian cities.

According to the projections, the burden of female breast cancer in India in 2025 is expected to be 5.6 million DALYs. Premature deaths due to breast cancer (YLLs) would contribute 5.3 million DALYs to the total burden, with the remaining due to disability (YLDs).

