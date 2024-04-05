Highly shameful if even 1% allegations in Sandeshkhali case true: Calcutta High Court raps West Bengal

Kolkata, April 4

Observing that it would be “highly shameful” if even one per cent of the allegations of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali were found to be true, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday said West Bengal’s image as the safest state for women would be affected.

Petitioner-lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal submitted a voluminous compilation before the court which she said contained around 100 affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault, apart from those of land grabbing and violence.

“If even one per cent of the allegations are true, it is highly shameful,” a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said.

The division bench was hearing a suo motu motion on alleged sexual assault and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district and petitions seeking transfer of investigation of these cases to the CBI. Opposing the prayers for transfer of investigation, West Bengal’s Advocate General Kishore Dutta claimed before the division bench that central agencies have lost the trust posed in them. He questioned the conviction rate of central agencies in cases they were probing in the state, while the Enforcement Directorate’s counsel accused it of non-cooperation in taking forward investigations.

Maintaining that it is shameful if even one of the affidavits is correct, the Chief Justice said, “The entire district administration and the ruling dispensation have to owe moral responsibility, 100 per cent responsibility.”

He said West Bengal boasted of a statistics report to be the safest state for women.

“As per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) report, West Bengal stands number one in safety of women; and if one affidavit filed by Tibrewal is proved to be right, the statistics fall, the public image falls, the opinion falls,” he said.

“If it falls and crumbles, you cannot resurrect it,” he said.

Tibrewal, who prayed for transfer of investigation to the CBI, placed before the division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya a number of complaints by alleged victims. Stating that she had gone to Sandeshkhali on three weekends along with other lawyers and notaries to record the affidavits, Tibrewal claimed the voluminous files contained around 100 complaints by women alleging sexual assault, apart from several of alleged land grabbing and other instances of violence and destruction of property.

Tibrewal also prayed for constitution of a committee by the court to look into the complaints and payment of compensation to the victims. — PTI

