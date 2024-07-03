 Hindenburg Research gets notice from SEBI, calls it ‘intimidation bid’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Hindenburg Research gets notice from SEBI, calls it ‘intimidation bid’

Hindenburg Research gets notice from SEBI, calls it ‘intimidation bid’

Hindenburg Research gets notice from SEBI, calls it ‘intimidation bid’


PTI

New Delhi, July 2

India’s markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has slapped Hindenburg Research with a show-cause notice for alleged “unfair trade practices” in its 2023 broadside against the Adani Group — a move that the US firm termed as ‘nonsense’ and an attempt to ‘silence and intimidate’ those exposing corruption.

Short seller never been a client: Kotak

Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd, the asset management company, said Hindenburg was “never” its client. SEBI’s show-cause notice said Hindenburg’s client Kingdon Capital Management had invested in KMIL’s K-India Opportunities Fund, which created positions in Adani Enterprises prior to the report release and made “a profit of Rs 183.24 cr.

Bank ‘aided’ investor during adani share fall

  • Uday Kotak founded bank as well as brokerage created and oversaw an offshore fund used by unnamed investor to profit from a plunge in Adani shares that followed a Hindenburg report, US short seller said
  • Calling the SEBI show-cause notice as attempted intimidation, Hindenburg asked why the market regulator did not name Kotak
  • SEBI notice “failed to name party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank, which created the offshore fund structure used by our investor partner to bet against Adani,” Hindenburg said

The SEBI in the June 26 show-cause notice charged Hindenburg of “deliberately sensationalising and distorting certain facts” in the damning January 2023 report on the Adani group as well as working with a New York hedge fund to make its bet. SEBI has given Hindenburg 21 days to respond to its allegations.

Hindenburg, which published the notice on its website, said it made just USD 4.1 million from its declared positions on Adani stocks and criticised the regulator for not focusing its investigation into the January 2023 report “providing evidence” of the conglomerate creating “a vast network of offshore shell entities” and moving billions of dollars “surreptitiously” into and out of Adani public and private entities.

It said while SEBI was seeking to claim jurisdiction over a US-based investor, the regulator’s notice “conspicuously failed to name the party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank”, which created and oversaw the offshore fund structure used by Hindenburg’s investor partner to bet against Adani. The regulator “masked the “Kotak” name with the acronym “KMIL”,” it added. KMIL refers to Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd.

While KMIL stated that Hindenburg was “never” its client, SEBI’s show-cause notice said that Hindenburg’s client Kingdon Capital Management had invested in KMIL’s K-India Opportunities Fund, which created positions in Adani Enterprises prior to the report release and made “a profit of Rs 183.24 crore ($22.25 mn)” thereafter.

Hindenburg had shared its report with Kingdon Capital prior to the release, which led to a rout in Adani group stocks, wiping out over USD 150 billion in market value of the 10 listed entities at their lowest point. Adani has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrong doing and most of its stocks have recouped losses since.

“KMIL and KIOF unequivocally state that Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm nor has it ever been an investor in the fund,” a KMIL spokesperson said.

Hindenburg said the SEBI’s notice “is an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India.” Hindenburg said it first received an email from SEBI and later a show-cause notice outlining suspected violations of Indian regulations.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution