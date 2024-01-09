Hindi and Bhojpuri poet and lyricist Hariram Dwivedi dies at 87

Varanasi, January 9
Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet, lyricist and litterateur Pandit Hariram 'Hari Bhaiya' Dwivedi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday.
He was 87.
According to his family, Dwivedi -- who had been ailing for long, died on Monday afternoon at his house in Mahmoorganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at his death.
Dwivedi's family said the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for months. His health worsened on Sunday and he died the following day.
They said Dwivedi's last rites would be performed after his eldest son returned from Odisha.
Expressing grief, Modi said in a post on X, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet."
