Hindi writer Malti Joshi dies at 90

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Renowned Hindi writer and Padma Shri recipient Malti Joshi died on Wednesday.

She was 90.

"Joshi breathed her last at the Delhi residence of her son and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi," a family friend told PTI.

Popularly known as ‘Malwa ki Meera’, Joshi was awarded the Padma Shri by the then President Ramnath Kovind in 2018.

She wrote more than 60 books in Hindi and Marathi.

Some of her popular works include ‘Madhayantar’, ‘Pataakshep’, ‘Parajay’, ‘Ek Ghar Sapno Ka’, ‘Woh Tera Ghar, Ye Mera Ghar’, and her novel ‘Aurat Ek Raat Hai’.

Joshi's last rites will be performed at Lodhi Road cremation ground on Thursday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Malwa