Hindu symbols found in MP Bhojshala survey: Petitioner

Dhar (MP), April 2

A petitioner on Tuesday claimed a basement with Hindu religious symbols and objects had been found during the ongoing survey at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

The Muslim side, however, alleged it was a misleading claim. The survey by the ASI, ordered by the MP HC in response to an application filed by a Hindu organisation, started on March 22.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the survey at the medieval structure which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own. No action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the exercise, the SC said.

Kuldeep Tiwari, a petitioner on the Hindu side, told reporters things which were not visible earlier were coming to light now. A basement was found on the right side of the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess Saraswati, he said, adding vandalised idols were believed to be kept there, and would be found during the survey.

Hindu religious objects and symbols such as “Ashtavakra Kamal”, Sanskrit inscriptions, “Shankh” and “Hawan Kund” besides idols, including one of Lord Hanuman, had been found in the basement and it indicated that Bhojshala was a Hindu temple, Tiwari claimed.

