Hinduism just fallacy, Brahminism cause of all disparities in society: SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya

Earlier this year, Maurya had triggered a row by claiming that certain verses of Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas ‘insult’ a large section of society

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. Tribune file



PTI

Lucknow, August 28

In a controversial remark on Monday, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya said Hinduism is just a “fallacy” and Brahminism is the cause of all disparities in society.

Earlier this year, Maurya had triggered a row by claiming that certain verses of the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned”.

On Monday, in a post in Hindi on ‘X’, he said, “The roots of Brahminism are very deep and the cause of all the disparity is also Brahminism itself.”

“There is no religion called Hinduism, Hindu religion is just a fallacy (dhokha). In real meaning, the Brahmin religion has been termed the Hindu religion, and there is a conspiracy to trap Dalits, tribals and backward people of this country. If there was a Hindu religion, tribals, Dalits and the backwards would have been given respect, but what an irony,” Maurya said.

Reacting to this post, senior Aam Aadmi Party Shekhar Dixit said in Hindi, “Buddhism teaches non-violence, love and sacrifice, so if @SwamiPMaurya ji does not believe in Hinduism, then he must have read the Buddha, who was born in the Rajput clan of Hindu religion, renounced all attachments and took ‘sanyas’ for the deprived and exploited.”

Maurya had defected from the BJP and joined the SP in 2022, a month ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Hitting out at Maurya without taking his name, former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma said, “In the 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), the public will completely destroy the parties that insult ‘Sanatan Dharma’, and the opposition will have to face defeat on all the (80) seats in the state.”

Sharma further said the SP leader’s statement was “unfortunate” and alleged that it violates democratic norms and constitutional rights. “This statement shows the frustration of the SP,” he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Samajwadi Party leader I P Singh said, “Mr Swami Prasad Maurya should refrain from speaking on religious issues every day. You had accepted Buddhism years ago, (but) it does not mean that you should criticise Hinduism continuously.”

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

