Hindutva ideologues must show restraint: RSS chief ahead of polls

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 24

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for national unity urging people to exercise restraint and strive to end the prevailing distrust in society by striking friendships.

Speaking ahead of the five state Assembly elections, Bhagwat directed his appeal mainly at the majority community, exhorting them to take everyone along.

“Those who want unity and those who take pride in real Hindutva, they must restrain their tongues. A call for friendship is not about surrender or cowardice. Powerful people don’t indulge in hooliganism. They protect the weak. We must avoid provocations which will rise in poll season…the message is for everyone,” said the chief of RSS, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor, in his annual Vijayadashmi speech in Nagpur.

Bhagwat also cautioned against “cultural Marxists and wokes”, calling them “destructive forces seeking sectarian interests by promoting conflict.” He went on to signal a foreign hand behind Manipur violence that killed over 140 and said “the strife was orchestrated.”

“These forces wear various cloaks. Some call themselves cultural Marxists or wokes. They claim to be working for lofty goals but in reality oppose all orderliness and morality, dignity and restraint in the world. They promote anarchy. We must stay cautious,” Bhagwat said asking who stood to gain from strife in Manipur, a border state. “Were external forces involved?” asked the RSS chief, adding that long-term multifarious efforts would be required to mend broken hearts of Manipuri people. He positioned his speech in the context of India’s recent achievements — success of Chandrayaan-3, G-20 summit, record medal haul at the Asian Games — to argue that a resurgent India with a capacity to lead the world was irking “destructive forces that are engaged in disrupting harmony.”

Calling for unity, Bhagwat urged minorities to shed their sense of victimhood. “There is no victim…There are bound to be contests for a share in the national resource pie, but we must eschew selfishness to build developed India. Once India develops, all problems will end,” the RSS chief said adding that celebration of diversity over centuries was the force behind India’s unity.

“We may worship different faiths, but we are all one. The love for motherland, truth, propriety and unity – the tents of Dharma – bind us,” said Sangh chief. Singer Shankar Mahadevan was the chief guest on the occasion.

CM instigated strife: Manipur tribal body

Commenting on the RSS chief’s remarks, indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, alleged that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has “instigated” the ethnic strife in the northeastern state which began in May. pti

