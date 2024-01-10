Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 9

In a landmark development, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Irani accompanied by MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday made a historic visit to the holy city of Medina, home to the Prophet’s Mosque, in Saudi Arabia.

This was the first time a non-Muslim delegation was welcomed to Medina, underscoring the growing and exceptional nature of India-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations. The delegation that visited Medina also comprised CPS Bakshi, Joint Secretary, Haj, and IRS officer from Punjab, and IRS officer Nirupama Kotru from Kashmir. Two non-Muslim Indian women without a headscarf (Irani and Kotru) in Medina made a truly historic sight. The visit was part of an ongoing diplomatic mission during which a crucial milestone was reached on January 7 with the signing of the Bilateral Haj Agreement for Haj 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#hijab